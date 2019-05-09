Woman Accused of Trying to Drown Newborn in McDonald’s Toilet Will Serve No Additional Jail Time

A California woman accused of trying to drown a baby in a McDonald’s toilet moments after giving birth to the child in 2017 will avoid prison, thanks to a plea deal with prosecutors.

PEOPLE confirms Sarah Jane Lockner, 27, accepted the plea deal earlier this year, but was sentenced last week to four years supervised probation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lockner was initially charged with attempted murder, a San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office spokesman tells PEOPLE. But that charge was dropped once she pleaded no contest to a single felony child endangerment count back in January.

On Friday, Lockner was further sentenced to a year in jail, says the spokesman. But she walked out of court moments later, having received credit for time she’d already served.

She must also complete a series of parenting classes.

Lockner was working as a cashier in a California McDonald’s when she gave birth inside a bathroom stall.

Investigators arrested her after learning she’d allegedly tried to flush the newborn baby down the toilet.

Lockner, who’d complained to coworkers of stomach pain, was in and out of the bathroom, according to Redwood City Police.

RELATED: California Woman Allegedly Tried to Flush Newborn Baby Down McDonald’s Toilet

A coworker told officers she went into the bathroom to check on Lockner and saw blood on the floor. Lockner dismissed their concerns, claiming she was having a “heavy period.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to prosecutors, another coworker told detectives that she looked over the stall and saw a newborn baby face down in the toilet bowl.

Lockner’s hand, the coworker said, was on the baby’s back.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital after first responders were able to resuscitate him.

The child is doing fine, according to the prosecution spokesman, and is living with relatives of the father.