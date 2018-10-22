Woman Allegedly Suffocated Mom with Trash Bag and Burned Her Body: 'Rot in Your Cell,' Says Sister

A Florida woman has been accused of murdering her 70-year-old mother, who was suffocated with a trash bag before her body was burned in a bonfire.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm Sasha Gonzalez, 29, appeared in court last week with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Yancel Castillo, after their arrests Wednesday.

Investigators allege Gonzalez killed her mother, Hilda Gonzalez, and that Castillo helped her cover up the crime.

In a since-deleted social media post, Gonzalez’ sister expressed her anger with her sister.

“Rot in your cell,” read the post. “I can’t even imagine this happening, or hearing things I don’t want to hear. My family knows I had a little bit of love for my sister but that is over after hearing this story.”

Gonzalez is charged with first-degree murder and with tampering with physical evidence while Castillo faces counts of accessory to murder after the fact, attempted tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a dead human body.

Neither has entered pleas to the charges against them. Gonzalez is being held without bond and it was unclear if she had an attorney. Castillo is being held on $100,000 bond and does not have an attorney of record.

Miami-Dade police were asked to check in on Hilda on Tuesday, according to arrest reports. They arrived at the victim’s Goulds home but no one came to the front door. During a follow-up visit to the home, Sasha Gonzalez allowed officers inside.

The arrest reports indicate cops found “burned clothing in the front yard, apparent bones in a trash bin in the front of the residence, and a large charred area on the ground of the side of the yard.”

After the killing, police allege the couple used bleach to clean Hilda’s room.

The arrest reports allege Gonzalez told police she paid someone $50 to hurt her mother, who, she claimed, had been assaulting her. She allegedly told police she did not want her mom killed.

Eventually, Gonzalez allegedly told police an argument preceded the killing: Castillo’s brother, the report alleges, spent the night at the home Friday, resulting in tension that boiled over into the weekend.

On Sunday, according to the arrest reports, Gonzalez and Castillo’s brother removed the doorknob from her mother’s bedroom door, entered and allegedly put a large trash bag over her head.

Sasha Gonzales Miami-Dade Police

Castillo’s brother was questioned by police but has not been charged.

Gonzalez allegedly told police Castillo and his brother collected tree branches for a bonfire and started one on the side of the house. The wood was placed on top of the body and then set on fire.

The remains were later dumped in a garbage can.

The arrest report further alleges that Castillo cleaned up the home after the killing and disposed of Sasha Gonzalez’ clothing.