Woman Who Accused Person of Painting Her Goat Now Wants Charges Dropped: 'Misunderstanding'

A woman in Alabama has been charged with second-degree theft of property and cruelty to animals for allegedly abducting a baby goat and using food coloring to paint the animal purple, blue and green.

Online prison records confirm the charges against Erica Farmer, 34.

Natasha Harris, who says little Billy the Kid is her granddaughter's goat, wants authorities to drop the charges, calling the whole incident a big misunderstanding.

Harris had called deputies about Billy's abduction on Saturday night, after returning to her home in Lillian to find the animal missing.

Harris did tell police that her goats often wander around her rural neighborhood, but was worried that ill-intentioned teenagers had taken the kid.

The next morning, Billy, who was born on Christmas Eve, scampered back home, much to Harris' relief. However, the goat had been colored from head to hoof with food coloring and colored shampoo.

"I thought kids held down my goat and they was mean to him," Harris told FOX 10. "That's all I could think about."

Harris, still concerned that teens were behind Billy's colorful makeover, asked police to find out what had happened. Hours later they arrested Farmer, after allegedly finding out via a Snapchat video that she had colored Billy.

Harris learned of the arrest by watching the evening news, and reached out to authorities to have the charges against Farmer dropped.

Harris also said she called Farmer, and "I told her I was sorry, and I'd do anything to help her get the charges off of her. Now I know my goat was just dyed and there was no harm. He's fine. He's running around."

The two women are now friends, says Farmer, who was in Lillian visiting a cousin when Billy sauntered up to her.

The Gulf Shores woman said she took the animal home to show her daughter.

According to FOX 10, only the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office can decide to drop the case, and Farmer is hoping that with Harris' endorsement, they will.

"I'm really sorry for wasting your time and I really hope you'll see that this was a misunderstanding and drop the case please," Farmer said, in an appeal to local prosecutors.

Farmer was released on $1,000 bail and did not enter pleas to the charges against her, which were still pending as of Thursday morning.