Woman Accused of Running Over and Killing Husband When He Asked for a Divorce amid Fight About Food

An Oklahoma woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly ran over her husband with an ATV during an argument.

Chanelle Lewis, 35, and her husband Christopher Lewis initially began fighting over food, but the situation then escalated, according to authorities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him," said J.T. Palmer, the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff, told KFOR.

Chanelle then allegedly got onto an ATV and drove it toward Christopher, fatally striking him, the news station reports.

"First one that we've ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over," Palmer said, adding that "there was some alcohol involved."

Christopher's son, Christian Cornett, told KFOR that he witnessed the incident, and that Chanelle attempted to hit he and his sister as well.

Chanelle is charged with second-degree murder. She was initially charged with manslaughter, but further investigation led to the charge being increased, according to KFOR.

In a statement to the news outlet, Cornett said his father was an off-roading enthusiast.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He was a great man and would help anyone in need," Cornett said. "I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone."