A Massachusetts woman is accused of unleashing a group of bees on police officers who were trying to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Earlier this month, Rorie S. Woods arrived at the scene of the eviction in an SUV that was towing a trailer carrying manufactured bee hives, when she "began trying to open the lids" to release the insects, the Hampden County Sheriff's Office said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

As a Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the woman, he retreated after the "agitated bees started getting out and circling the area," police said.

Woods, 55, then smashed the lid of the container carrying the bees, and flipped a hive off of the flatbed, which made them "extremely aggressive," authorities added. The animals then "swarmed the area and stung several officers and other innocent bystanders who were nearby," according to police.

The woman later put a professional beekeeper suit on to protect herself, per authorities, and relocated a tower of bees to the front door of the home in an attempt to stop the eviction. While trying to "agitate the bees further," Woods was arrested by Sheriff's deputies.

Woods was booked at the Western Mass. Regional Women's Correctional Facility and is facing four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and a disorderly conduct charge, police said.

During an arraignment on Oct. 12, the woman pled not guilty in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, according to Masslive.com, which cited court records.

Stephen H. Newman, a lawyer representing Woods, did not provide comment to PEOPLE when contacted.

"We are always prepared for protests when it comes to evictions, but a majority of the groups who protest understand that we are just doing our statutory duty in accordance with state law," said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. "And they appreciate how we go above and beyond to help the people being evicted with anything they need from food and temporary shelter, to long-term housing, employment, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment."

"But this woman, who traveled here, put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees," he continued. "We had one staff member go the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges."

"Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff's Civil Process Division have I seen something like this," added Chief Deputy of the Civil Process Office Robert Hoffman. "... I'm just thankful no one died because bee allergies are serious."