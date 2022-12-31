Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges

A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.

In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to shove a child who was waiting for the train with their mother. The child did not make any contact with Workman prior to the incident, the officials said.

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," officials from the District Attorney's office described in a press release. "The child reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on their forehead after the incident."

Oregon Live reported Workman is listed as a homeless person living in Portland, per court records.

On Thursday, the District Attorney's office announced Workman was indicted with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

The officials also requested Workman remain in custody and be held without bail.

Representatives for Multnomah County District Attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.