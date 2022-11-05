Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own

The woman accused of kidnapping Ashley Bush — a missing pregnant woman who was found separated from her unborn baby earlier this week — allegedly wanted to keep the child as her own, federal court records state.

According to complaints reviewed by PEOPLE filed this week in Missouri federal district court, the suspect, Amber Waterman, was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Bush, 33. Her husband, Jamie Waterman, was charged with assisting his wife and trying to prevent her arrest.

One complaint states Amber, "did unlawfully and willfully kidnap, abduct, carry away, and hold Ashley Bush, for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush's child as the defendant's child."

Bush, a resident of Benton County, Ark., who was 31 weeks pregnant, was found dead Thursday, while her unborn baby, which police say she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior in a different area.

Lawyers for both Amber and Jamie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities were able to determine that Amber was allegedly involved in Bush's disappearance through phone records and social media, according to court documents. In an interview with police at her home in Missouri, Amber said she delivered a stillborn babyon Monday — the same day that Bush went missing — and denied ever knowing Bush, according to the affidavit.

When authorities asked Amber about "Lucy Barrows," a woman who they believed to be a fake name used by Amber to lure Bush to her kidnapping, the suspect told police that she knew Lucy from work and that she had last seen her a few weeks prior, per the document.

During their initial meeting with Amber and Jamie, the affidavit said that police noticed a tan-colored Chevrolet pickup truck that matched the description of the vehicle in which Bush was last seen. One detective saw what he believed to be blood stains on the inside of the vehicle, per court records.

The vehicle was then seized after the meeting with the couple due to the possible presence of blood inside and was transported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, per the court document.

Days later, a search warrant was issued on the Waterman residence, the affidavit said, and authorities met with Jamie at his job for questioning, There, Jamie allegedly said he had noticed the blood in the Chevrolet and assumed it was from his wife's pregnancy complications.

When questioned, Amber did not acknowledge where the blood came from, but instead cleaned within the vehicle, according to the court documents. The rags used were then allegedly burned. Jamie then allegedly collected trash from their home and burned it in the same barrel, the affidavit said.

During his interview, Jamie told authorities that he was aware through social media Bush had been reported as missing, per the affidavit. After police left, Amber allegedly told her husband that she had killed Bush, though the court documents state she quickly changed her story and said Lucy had done it.

According to authorities, the couple first burned the body near their home and then transported the remains to a nearby location where the remains were buried. A tarp used to wrap the body was then burned, according to court documents.

When authorities asked Jamie if he could lead them to Bush's body, he agreed, the court documents state. During a search of the residence, the FBI discovered charred human remains on the property.

If convicted, Amber faces a possible life term in prison or execution, according to the complaint, while Jame could face a maximum 15-year sentence.

During a press conference organized by the Benton Country Sheriff's Office this week, Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said, "This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world. People do evil things. That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable. That's the world we live in."