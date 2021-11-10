Authorities said the two children were found in the back seat "bound and restrained" in a booster seat and a baby seat and were pronounced dead at the scene

N.J. Woman Accused of Killing Her Kids, 7 and 10 Months, Who Were Found 'Bound and Restrained' in Car

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after two of her kids were found dead inside a car.

Yuhwei Chou, a 36-year-old mother from Skillman, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning that reported a disabled motor vehicle. According to Somerset County prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, responding officers found that Chou was the driver, and they noticed two children in the back seat "bound and restrained" in a booster seat and a baby seat.

"No vital signs were present on the children and they were pronounced deceased at the scene," according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

The two kids were identified as Chou's biological children: a 7-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son.

Robertson claimed that an "investigation has revealed that Yuhwei Chou caused the deaths of her two children," though there's no motive determined yet and "circumstances leading to the events which caused the deaths of the two children are under investigation by authorities."

It was not immediately clear if Chou has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

According to WLNY, a tow truck driver found Chou's vehicle and made the 911 call after calling his dad about the situation that morning. His dad told the outlet, "He was shook up. He said he found a lady in the ditch and said he asked her if she was all right and she said no, I think. And then he seen the babies and then he called the cops right away."

One neighbor told the news outlet that Chou and her family "really kept to themselves," and another said they "never saw any sign of her being a bad mom."