Woman, 38, Accused in 'Heinous' Beating Death of Infant Daughter

A New York woman is behind bars this week after she was charged with murder by authorities who alleged she severely injured her 3-month-old daughter and failed to seek medical attention for the baby.

PEOPLE confirms Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado of Rochester faces one count of second-degree murder in the Sunday morning death of her daughter, Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado.

According to reports from WROC, WHAM, and the Democrat and Chronicle, the mother, 38, appeared before a judge Thursday, and entered a not guilty plea to the charge against her.

"I didn't do it," Rosado-Delgado reportedly insisted through a Spanish-speaking interpreter on Thursday, appearing in court virtually from Monroe County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

The baby was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. - 30 minutes after Rosado-Delgado brought her to Rochester General Hospital, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Her battered body showed obvious signs of trauma, and an autopsy determined the child died by homicide due to blunt force trauma, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrio told the outlet.

Rosado-Delgado is reportedly due back in court Tuesday for another hearing.

Police have not specified when they believe the fatal injuries occurred.

But in court, prosecutors alleged Rosado-Delgado beat the baby, and, through blunt force trauma, caused the child to suffer a serious skull fracture as well as brain bruising that went untreated by medical professionals.

"Anytime that we have allegations of child abuse, especially that are this heinous and led to the child's death, I'm outraged," explained Assistant District Attorney Hillary Levitt after Thursday's hearing, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. "I'm angry, my office is angry, and really, frankly the community at large should be angry."