Woman Sent Threatening Texts Before Allegedly Killing Boyfriend’s Mother, 2 Nephews in House Fire

Before the deadly blaze, Abbieana Williams, 21, allegedly sent a text to her boyfriend saying "I hope your mom likes being burned alive”

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder after authorities say she set a fire that killed her boyfriend's mother and two young nephews.

Abbieana Williams, 21, is accused of killing Melissa Westen and Westen's two grandchildren, 8-year-old Aston Griffin and 4-year-old Jesse Kline IV. PEOPLE confirms that Williams is in custody and has been charged with three counts of murder and three charges of first-degree arson.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Lansing State Journal, Williams was allegedly angry at her boyfriend because she believed that he was cheating on her.

Image zoom Abbieana Williams Lansing Police Department

A friend told police he dropped Williams off at the scene on September 3, which was the night of the fire, according to the affidavit. While they were driving, the friend claims Williams was talking to someone and said, "I hope your mama likes burning alive."

A neighbor told police he allegedly saw a black female -- later identified as Williams -- pacing back and forth around the neighborhood. Around 11:20 p.m., she allegedly asked the neighbor if she could borrow a cigarette lighter. The fire at Westen's house broke out less than four minutes later.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's home picks up the sound of glass breaking at 11:24 p.m. The same video allegedly shows a woman walking back and forth on Elizabeth Street between 11:25 p.m. and 11:38 p.m.

According to the affidavit, which was also obtained by Michigan Live, Williams allegedly texted her boyfriend right before she set the blaze. "I’m outside your mom’s house," she allegedly wrote. "I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

The Lansing Fire Department was called at about 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

When questioned, Williams later told police that she did not set the fire and was not at the scene, Detective Teresa Mironiuk wrote in the charging affidavit.

Williams' mother, Drique Blackmon, tells Michigan Live that she believes her daughter is innocent. She added that Williams is not violent, and that a lie detector test would prove it.