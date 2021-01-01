Woman Accused of Assaulting Her Kids for Not Wearing Masks After They Test Positive for COVID-19

Police allege that Sarah Michelle Boone called them to confess to hitting and kicking her COVID-positive kids

An Arizona mom is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking her children and stepchildren for failing to wear masks after the kids tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Sarah Michelle Boone, 32, was arrested on charges that include child abuse and disorderly conduct after an incident at the family’s home in Wickenburg, WMAZ, KTAR and KPNX reported.

Police responded to Boone's residence Saturday night after she allegedly called to say she'd hit one of the victims in the face.

She allegedly told authorities she kicked a second child and picked up a third child by the neck, according to WMAZ, citing court documents.

Police believe the alleged assaults were driven by the children's refusal to don masks, even though all of them have contracted the coronavirus.

Boone fled before officers showed up at her front door, according to the reports.

Police say they found her a short time later, casually walking down a nearby street.

Police said she ignored their orders to stop, then fought them when they tried to arrest her.

They used a stun gun to subdue her.

Boone was taken to Maricopa County Jail, where she was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She posted $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

Efforts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

She will be asked to enter pleas when she's due back in court on Jan. 6.