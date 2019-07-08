Woman Accidentally Shoots Husband in Head During Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Nicholas Cole was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition

By Harriet Sokmensuer
July 08, 2019 05:24 PM
Cullman County Sheriff

An Alabama woman is behind bars after allegedly accidentally shooting her husband by mistake — instead of someone else — during a road rage incident.

The incident began Saturday evening on Alabama 69 in Dodge City, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said, the Birmingham Real-Times News, WVMT and KOMO report. The argument carried over to a home on County Road 160 in Bremen.

That’s when Erica Cole allegedly attempted to shoot a second party but instead shot her husband, Nicholas Cole, in the head.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter. 

Nicholas Cole was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Erica Cole was arrested on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She remains behind bars in Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

It is unclear if she has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Popular in Crime

All Topics in Crime

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.