An Alabama woman is behind bars after allegedly accidentally shooting her husband by mistake — instead of someone else — during a road rage incident.

The incident began Saturday evening on Alabama 69 in Dodge City, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said, the Birmingham Real-Times News, WVMT and KOMO report. The argument carried over to a home on County Road 160 in Bremen.

That’s when Erica Cole allegedly attempted to shoot a second party but instead shot her husband, Nicholas Cole, in the head.

Nicholas Cole was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Erica Cole was arrested on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She remains behind bars in Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

It is unclear if she has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.