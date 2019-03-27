Image zoom Daisy Anderson Spartanburg County Detention Center

A South Carolina woman has been arrested after a pack of her dogs escaped from her home and attacked a 76-year-old mourner attending a nearby funeral, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, five of Daisy Ann Anderson’s 17 dogs ran off from her home in Duncan and attacked an elderly woman attending a funeral for her brother-in-law at nearby Wood Memorial Park, local TV station WYFF reports.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was bending over to fix the flowers on another grave in the cemetery belonging to her deceased husband when the dogs attacked her, she told WYFF.

“I knew right away they were not friendly dogs,” she told WYFF. “They were like a wolf-pack.”

The woman, who was visiting South Carolina from Virginia, suffered puncture wounds that looked like “bullet holes,” she told WYFF.

One of the dogs tried to yank her away from the grave with his teeth, according to a witness, the Spartanburg County Department of Environmental Enforcement said in an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

The dogs — who are mixed-breeds, according to authorities — bit both sides of her hips but mostly bit her left leg below her knee, she told WYFF.

Her ordeal ended when her two nephews came to her rescue, local station WSPA reports.

Officials who responded to a report of a canine attack at the cemetery went to Anderson’s home across the street from the cemetery and found the 12 other dogs, Spartanburg County Director of Environmental Enforcement Jamie Nelson confirms to PEOPLE.

The five dogs who were allegedly involved in the attack have been impounded. They are being held in rabies quarantine at the Spartanburg County Humane Society, the incident report said.

On Tuesday, Spartanburg County Environmental Officers secured 5 arrest warrants against Anderson, 44, for allegedly being the owner of a dangerous animal which attacks and injures a human being, the incident report said.

She was also charged with violations of a local animal control ordinance.

She faces the charges because she allegedly knew her pets “had a tendency to run at-large, bite or attempt to bite people,” according to a warrant obtained by WSPA.

Anderson was taken into police custody Monday on an alleged outstanding warrant for unrelated charges, online jail records show.

She was released Tuesday morning.

It is unclear whether Anderson has entered a plea to any of the charges against her or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.