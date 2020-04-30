A suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, according to the Milwaukee Police Department

Wisconsin Woman and 4 Teenagers Found Dead in Home After Suspect Calls Police Saying Family Is Dead

Police in Wisconsin are currently investigating a quintuple homicide after a woman and four teenagers were discovered dead in a Milwaukee home this week.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee police identified the victims as Teresa R. Thomas, 41, Demetrius R. Thomas, 14, Lakeitha M. Stokes, 17, Marcus G. Stokes, 19, and Tera R. Agee, 16.

The five were found after a man called the Milwaukee Police Department for help on Monday morning, saying that his family was dead, according to a press release Tuesday.

Police said in a press conference Monday that the man who called is a suspect and was arrested. He is currently in custody and is set to be charged by the Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office within the next few days, according to the Tuesday release.

The man who called has since been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Stokes, as reported by Fox6, New York Post and WISN. The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the identity of the suspect.

Teresa's brother, Johnny Hall, told Fox6 News that he is "distraught" and looking for answers after his sister's death.

"My sister was Teresa Thomas. My nephew was Demetrius Thomas. My niece was Tera — and I am distraught," Hall told the outlet. "I need to know what is going on. I am confused. I'm trying to figure out how you kill five people."

"Sometimes I think I'm dreaming," he said, adding that his sister "took care of everybody."

Hall launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses.

"This is a tragedy for our entire family and words can’t explain what we are going through," he wrote on the GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday evening, $2,425 had been raised out of a $5,000 goal.

Destiny Anthony, a friend of Marcus', told WISN that the teenager "was a good person."

"A person who always wanted to help somebody. He was just awesome," Anthony said, adding that she had only stopped crying in order to show her "respects" with many others who gathered to honor the victims on Tuesday.

"He didn't deserve this," she added. "They didn't deserve this."

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.