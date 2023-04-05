Va. Woman Stabbed to Death in D.C. Hotel, Suspect Allegedly Stayed in Room and Smoked Cigarette

A man who was out on bond in connection with armed robbery charges allegedly brutally stabbed to death a Virginia woman at a Washington, D.C. motel, authorities said.

Christy Bautista, 31, checked into the Ivy City Hotel last Friday shortly before 6 p.m. and parked her car directly in front of her room, according to court documents released Monday that were obtained by NBC4 Washington.

Less than an hour later, 43-year-old George Sydnor Jr., was seen on security footage riding his bike to the northeast D.C. motel and entering Bautista's room, per the court documents, reported the news station.

One witness at the hotel, according to court documents, saw Bautista briefly open the door to her room and yell "Help! Help!" and security footage also captured the moment, before a male pulled her back into the room.

The witness called 911, court documents showed, but authorities arrived too late to save the woman.

According to court documents, police first asked the man if everything was okay in the room, before they witnessed through the blinds that there was blood on the man's hands, per the news station.

When they entered the motel room with a master key at approximately 7 p.m., they found Bautista with more than 20 stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sydnor was observed smoking a cigarette by police. The blade of the presumed weapon was found partially broken and inside the man's jacket pocket, per court documents.

Police later that day took him into custody and he was charged with first-degree murder.

The man had been arrested multiple times before, including in October for armed robbery. Two weeks after a judge initially denied him bond in December, a separate judge released Sydnor from jail.

Sydnor, who is experiencing homelessness, did not appear for a court hearing little more than a week later, and he is wanted in Maryland for other crimes, per Fox 5.

Family members do not believe that Bautista, who was in town to attend a concert, knew Sydnor, the station reported.

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy," her aunt told Fox 5. "She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives. Please respect our privacy as we mourn her at this time."

Sydnor is due back in court on May 8.