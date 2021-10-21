Authorities are seeking information from witnesses to help prosecute the alleged attacker

DA Says Witnesses to Alleged Rape on Pa. Train Can't Be Prosecuted, Urges Them to Come Forward

Pennsylvania officials have announced that the passengers on a Philadelphia commuter train who failed to intervene in the alleged sexual assault of a fellow passenger will not face charges.

On Oct. 13, a Philadelphia woman was riding a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train when she was raped, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. Authorities intervened and arrested the suspect when the train stopped at a station in Delaware County.

The harrowing incident was captured on surveillance footage that authorities are reviewing at this time, Timothy Bernhardt, Superintendent of the Upper Darby Township Police Department told The New York Times.

Authorities also said that during the alleged assault, which lasted eight minutes, no passengers tried to step in and help. It wasn't until a transportation authority employee boarded the train that the incident was reported to police, the Times reports.

While Bernhardt told the paper he was "appalled by those who did nothing" and that if passengers did record the assault, they could be criminally charged, on Wednesday, the Delaware County District Attorney announced that none of the passengers who witnessed the attack would be prosecuted.

"While I share the public's outrage that such a heinous crime could occur on a public SEPTA train, I want to reiterate that Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of a passenger who may have witnessed a crime," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement.

"Accordingly, any passenger who believes he or she may have observed the October 13th event on the SEPTA train should not fear prosecution. You are encouraged to come forward to share information with law enforcement," he added.

According to SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy has been been charged with rape, indecent assault and related offenses.

Upper Darby Township Police Department, the lead agency in the criminal investigation, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment by time of publication.

Ngoy is being held at Delaware County Jail, according to online jail records. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is encouraged to contact the Upper Darby Township Police.