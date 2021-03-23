Witnesses Recount 'Horrifying' Scene of Boulder Shooting, Heroic Actions of Supermarket Employees

One man inside the Colorado grocery store on Monday said he "saw terrified faces running toward me and that's when I turned and ran in the other direction"

Local shoppers who witnessed the deadly shooting at the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket King Soopers on Monday are sharing what they experienced.

Police received reports of an active shooter at King Soopers at about 2:30 p.m. local time on Monday, the Boulder Police Department said, later confirming that 10 people — including police officer Eric Talley — were killed in the shooting. Local, state, and federal authorities responded to the incident, including the FBI and ATF.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police said the suspect — who was identified as a male — is in custody and was injured during the shooting. More information is expected to be released at a Tuesday press conference.

A shopper who was inside the King Soopers when gunfire broke told The Denver Post the shooter entered the building, "let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more." The witness added, "He wasn't spraying."

One man, Ryan Borowski, told CNN that he ran for cover after he heard gunshots while at the grocery store to pick up soda and snacks. "We just all ran to the back of the store and out the back door and employees showed us the way," he said. "And we told the employees what was going on. So everybody helped each other and we just ran to safety as quickly as we could."

"I didn't see a shooter," Borowski added, "I just saw terrified faces running toward me and that's when I turned and ran in the other direction."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Another witness told KCNC they heard "15 to 20" gunshots within a matter of seconds.

Andrew Hummel, who was shopping at the store during the shooting, told KMGH that it was a "truly horrifying experience. His roommate, who works at the grocery store, was also there during the shooting and sent Hummel a frantic text. He later learned that his roommate was safe, hiding in a storage area with customers.

"One of the biggest scary texts he sent, he just said, 'I love you guys. Thank you for everything in case things go bad.' That was a really hard text, especially me being in this situation," the witness said. "That was something I would never want to hear from any of my friends. It was horrifying. It was truly horrifying."

Kim Cordova, president of the local union United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, described the grocery store workers as heroes.