Jessica Schultz says information she supplied to the FBI helped them locate Gabby's remains

Witness Says She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone and 'Acting Weird' Near Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

A woman has come forward with claims she spotted Brian Laundrie without his fiancée Gabby Petito last month inside Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest — and says the 23-year-old man, who is currently missing, was "acting weird."

Jessica Schultz discussed the sighting on TikTok and later spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle about it.

Schultz, a 38-year-old graphic designer, was camping with friends and said she noticed a van that seemed out of place on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. She also saw a "generic" young white man she believes was Laundrie.

"You know, when you're out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that's out of the ordinary," Schultz told the paper.

In her TikTok video, she says the man she believes was Laundrie "was very awkward and confused and it was just him — there was no Gabby."

Gabby was found dead over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park, and officials have since determined her death was a homicide. Meanwhile, the search continues for Laundrie who hasn't been seen in over a week.

gabby petito cover

For nearly two months, Gabby, 22, and Laundrie, had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Police say Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home in the van on Sept. 1, and that he was alone.

Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone. Laundrie and his parents refused to meet with detectives handling the case.

Last Wednesday, Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case. Last Friday, he was reported missing. Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the case.

At this point, investigators have yet to say how Gabby was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

Police believe the relationship between Gabby and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Schultz told the paper — and says in her video — that she has reached out to the FBI with what she knows.

The FBI told PEOPLE that, for privacy reasons, they "cannot confirm or deny" they have spoken to Schultz.

According to Schultz, an FBI agent said the information she provided helped officials recover Gabby's remains.

"We're triumphant — we were right and we led them in the right direction," Schultz told the paper. "But then, of course, it's not something you like to be right about. It's been emotionally exhausting for sure."

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

Gabrielle Petito Gabby Petito | Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating … She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," Joseph added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit."