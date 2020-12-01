A Pa. Teen Pleaded Guilty to Fatally Stabbing His Brother — But Family Maintains His Innocence

The Investigation Discovery film looks at the 1998 stabbing death of Greg Witman, 13, by his 15-year-old brother Zach

The 911 caller, a 15-year-old boy, was frantic.

"I came downstairs, and the door was cracked and he was lying there. Just lying there!" he said, before breaking into an anguished scream heard on the call. "Gone! Gone! Gone! Gone! Why? Why? Why?"

In front of him, according to prosecutors, was the caller's 13-year-old brother, Greg Witman, pooled in blood after being stabbed and slashed to death inside the family's New Freedom, Pennsylvania, home on Oct. 2, 1998.

Five years later, in 2003, the caller himself, Zach Witman, was convicted as an adult of first-degree murder in his brother's death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The ramifications of that sentence, and the two-decade effort by Zach's parents to free their remaining child, is the subject of a new documentary, The Witmans, premiering Tuesday on Investigation Discovery (9 p.m. ET/PT). A clip is below.

In 2018 Zach pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge and, with credit for time served, was paroled after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional for judges to automatically sentence minors under 18 to life in prison without parole.

"The Witmans profiles an unimaginable tragedy for one family to endure," said Henry Schleiff, the group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, in a news release. "First, Ron and Sue Witman lost one son to a brutal murder, and then shortly after, the other to the system."

He said the network was "humbled" that the family agreed to share its story, "and we are hopeful that this documentary will provide a critical look at the fractured policies of youth incarceration in America."

A push for sentencing reform led to the Supreme Court's ruling in 2012 — and in 2016, the court made that ruling retroactive, enabling Zach to receive a new sentence for his crime, reported the York Daily Record.

Subsequently, Zach's new attorney discovered that a prior defense attorney had failed to tell Zach about a plea offer made by prosecutors before the first trial began. The revelation led a judge to dismiss the original conviction and sentence.

Zach subsequently agreed to plead guilty to a charge of third-degree murder -- “Yes, I can say I killed my brother by stabbing,” he said in court -- in exchange for a minimum sentence of 15 years and 230 days, and a maximum of 40 years in prison, according to the Daily Record.

The plea made him almost immediately eligible for parole, according to the newspaper.

Until then, he had long maintained his innocence.

At the time of Zach's guilty plea, however, prosecutor Tim Barker shared with the court a transcript of Zach's confession, in which Zach described a confrontation with his younger brother that led him to stab Greg repeatedly in the family's laundry room. Bloody gloves and the murder weapon later were found buried in the home's yard.

A private investigator and Witman family friend, Jeff Stein, told the Daily Record that he'd been working with the documentary crew since 2015, and still believed Zach was innocent but took the plea deal because it was a "sure thing."

The Witmans is directed by David Petersen, a 1990 Oscar nominee for his documentary short Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9, which followed the rhythms of an unassuming family-run diner in Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood.