The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Janine Sznitko in Kenosha earlier this week was found dead by Chicago police Wednesday

Wisc. Woman Allegedly Feared for Her Life Before She Was Murdered: 'If Anything Happens to Me…'

One day after a Wisconsin woman was found murdered in her home, authorities discovered the primary suspect dead in an Illinois motel.

According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check at the home of 35-year-old Janine Sznitko Tuesday after her employer reported that she didn't show up to work in the morning.

When they arrived at the residence, they found Sznitko deceased from a single gunshot wound to the chest, the police department stated, alleging that her firearm and vehicle were also missing.

The Kenosha PD named 51-year-old Roberto Andino a person of interest Tuesday, alerting locals to call 911 if they saw him. They warned that he may be driving Sznitko's car, a 2021 black Kia Sportage.

On Wednesday, Sznitko's Kia was spotted outside a motel in Chicago's West Side, Kenosha News reports. Andino allegedly barricaded himself inside one of the motel rooms, prompting a SWAT team response.

The standoff between authorities and Andino was reported live by local news outlets, including WGN-TV — though at the time, his identity had not been confirmed. The barricade situation ended when authorities acquired a room key and entered the motel room, where they discovered a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to PEOPLE that the man found dead was Andino, who's since been named by Kenosha police as the primary suspect in Sznitko's murder.

Andino was wanted on an unrelated warrant when Sznitko was killed.

Since Sznitko's death, loved ones have alleged that she lived in fear of Andino hurting her.

Sznitko's sister told WBBM-TV that she had met Andino at a bar and soon began fearing for her safety. She allegedly warned her family that if something happened to her, they should look for Andino.

A man, who identified himself as a friend and neighbor to Sznitko, told a similar story to Kenosha News — though he described Andino as Sznitko's former boyfriend.

Sznitko allegedly wrote to the friend, who wished to remain anonymous: "Sorry, I've been dealing with some major personal issues. If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino."

Kenosha News reports that Sznitko provided her friend with Andino's birthdate and a description of him, then added: "I've made a report on him already but the cops said they can't do anything until there is a trail of evidence."

When Sznitko's friend offered for her to stay at his place if she felt unsafe, she allegedly replied, "Okay cool, thank you. I have my gun but really don't want to use it other than at a gun range."

Sznitko's time of death has not been released, but neighbors told Kenosha News that they last saw her walking her dog on Saturday. On Sunday, they allegedly heard loud music coming from her home — where she lived alone — and saw that all her blinds were closed, which they noted as unusual.

Kenosha police stated Thursday that they are still investigating the homicide, though they do not believe the community is in danger.