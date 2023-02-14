Wisconsin Woman Charged in 2022 Dismemberment Case Attacks Attorney at Competency Hearing

A Florida woman who allegedly murdered and dismembered a 25-year-old man last February physically attacked her lawyer while in court for a competency hearing.

In video obtained by ABC 7, Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is seen lunging at her attorney Quinn Jolly in a Brown County circuit courtroom. He attempts to restrain her as a nearby deputy intervenes and manages to pull Schabusiness to the ground. She tries to break free by scooting backwards and later wraps her legs around the deputy. Two more deputies come in, and Schabusiness is later seen sitting against a wall before officers escort her out.

More deputies were called to the courtroom during the altercation, ABC affiliate WBAY reported.

One officer said over a scanner, "They need a code three in branch two, wrestling with Schabusiness."

abc 7 chicago

Schabusiness later asked about what happened, and deputies told her, "You went off on your attorney, Taylor. You went crazy on your attorney," according to WBAY.

Before the attack, Jolly asked a judge for a two-week extension to give a defense expert time to speak about whether Schabusiness is competent for trial. The judge decided to push back the trial to May, and Tuesday's competency hearing was postponed until March 6, the date Schabusiness' trial was supposed to begin, WBAY reported.

Jolly's law firm, Brabazon Law Office, LLC tells PEOPLE it cannot make a statement on the incident for legal reasons.

Jolly has requested to withdraw from the case, per WHBY.

Schabusiness, who was previously charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault, is set to plead not guilty by insanity, according to NBC 26 in Northeast Wisconsin. She has had several evaluations to see if she is mentally fit for trial.

At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022, police responded to a call after Shad Thyrion's mother discovered her son's severed head in a bucket in the basement.

A criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE at the time said police found Schabusiness at her home, where she had dried blood on her clothing. In her van, they also allegedly located a crock pot box containing what the complaint said were "additional human body parts including legs."

She allegedly told Green Bay Police that she and Thyrion smoked meth while spending the day together.

Back at the residence of Thyrion's mother, police recovered the head and a "male organ" in the bucket and, in a separate storage tote, an upper torso. They also recovered knives.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

gofundme

Police said they believe Thyrion was strangled before his body was mutilated, per Schabusiness' alleged account. She allegedly told police she didn't mean to kill him, but enjoyed the choking and continued to do it, the complaint stated.

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," according to the complaint, which added: "Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

"The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense," Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said in court last year; bond for Schabusiness was set at $2 million in cash, reported WBAY-TV.

In his obituary, Thyrion was described as someone who "enjoyed camping, games, and spending time with his family. He was a very kind and compassionate person who often thought of others before himself."