Wisc. Woman Called 911, Saying, 'He's Trying to Kill Me' Before Boyfriend Allegedly Murdered Her

A 26-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed on Monday night, and a 911 call recorded her last moments.

Charniese Brown called 911 around 5:20 p.m. on Monday evening. As she pleaded for help, dispatchers could hear a scuffle and stabbing sounds before a gunshot rang out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When police arrived at the scene just two minutes later, they found a gruesome scene: Brown's body lay on a stairwell exit from the home, as if she had been trying to escape. Six children who had been inside the home said that they had heard the argument. And 51-year-old Ranon Brownlee surrendered at the scene. He had injuries to his hands.

An autopsy later indicated that Brown had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was also shot once in the back of her shoulder.

According to WGTD-TV, Brownlee had accused Brown of cheating on him over the weekend. During a bond hearing, Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele read text messages allegedly sent from Brownlee to Brown.

"You played me all weekend. Have fun tonight like it's your last," Gabriele quoted Brownlee as writing. "You already cheated. The crime is done. The state can have my kids. They're better off. I don't care what happens to me. Life is over to me. I'm done. I can't take it no more."

During the attack, Brown called 911 and screamed for help. "In listening to the recording, Ms. Brown can be heard screaming for help, crying, saying 'he's trying to kill me,'" Gabriele told the court.

In addition to her pleas for help, dispatchers could hear a scuffle and stabbing sounds. "The dispatcher asks Ms. Brown if she's still with her," Gabriele said. "There's silence, and then there's the sound of what appears to be a shotgun going off," she said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brownlee initially said that he was acting in self-defense, but Gabriele told the court that the injuries to his hands were not consistent with defensive wounds.

Neighbors tell the Kenosha News that Brownlee and Brown had lived together in the home for about a year. They had a blended family of five or six children.