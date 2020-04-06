Teens Allegedly 'Targeted' Doctor, Husband Found Dead in Ditch at U. Wisconsin

Image zoom Facebook

Authorities have arrested two teenagers, alleging the pair killed Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, as part of a “targeted” attack that took place at the University of Wisconsin last week.

A statement from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department confirms Khari Sanford, 18, was arrested late Friday.

Investigators are alleging Sanford is “known to the family,” but did not specify how.

On Saturday, Ali’jah J. Larrue, 18, was also detained for his alleged role in the deaths.

Both are charged with two counts of party to a crime for first-degree intentional homicide, and face life in prison if convicted.

Police confirm that Potter and Carre were both shot. They were found last Tuesday morning in a ditch outside the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, located on the campus.

Medical examiners have determined both died from homicidal trauma.

“We believe that this was not a random act,” reads the statement. “It was calculated, cold-blooded, and senseless — and we will continue to do all we can to bring justice to Robin and Beth, their family, and their loved ones.”

According to a statement from the school, Dr. Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

Carre was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter survived just long enough to get to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Carre, who was bilingual, owned and operated an “independent educational consultant” business he launched in 2014.

Image zoom Ali’jah Larrue and Khari Sanford Dane County Sheriff's Office

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killings.

Sanford and Larrue are currently being held in the Dane County Jail without bond.

It was unclear Monday if either suspect had retained legal counsel.