Teen Convicted of Stabbing Friend in 2014 'Slender Man' Case to Be Released from Psychiatric Hospital

A Wisconsin judge has ordered the release of a teenager convicted of stabbing her classmate during the infamous 2014 "Slender Man" attack.

During a hearing Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren agreed to release 19-year-old Anissa Weier from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she was initially sentenced to remain until the age of 37, the Associated Press reports.

In March, Weier petitioned for a conditional release on the grounds that she had made great progress with her treatment and was ready to re-enter society.

"By petitioning the Court for conditional release, I am NOT saying I am done with my treatment," Weier wrote in a letter obtained by WDJT-TV dated March 8. "I am saying that I have exhausted all the resources available to me at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. If I am to become a productive member of society, I need to be a part of society."

State prosecutors countered her petition with a statement saying they still believe she is a danger to others, adding that "her mind is still immature" and "susceptible to dangerous influences," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously reported.

On May 31, 2014, Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured their classmate into the woods and stabbed her 19 times, claiming that they attacked her in order to please Slender Man, a mythical creature they read about online.

At the time of the attack, all three girls were 12 years old. The victim barely survived.

Despite their young age, Weier and Geyser were tried in adult court. Weier, who was initially charged with attempted first-degree homicide, ended up with a lesser attempted second-degree homicide charge after a jury deemed her mentally ill at the time of the attack.

She accepted a plea deal in 2017 and was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in a psychiatric facility. Her sentencing agreement allowed for her to apply for supervised release after spending at least three years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

On Thursday, Bohren announced that state officials will have 60 days to prepare a release plan for Weier, AP reports. In the meantime, Weier will remain at the Winnebago facility.

Weier is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 10, when further arrangements will be made.