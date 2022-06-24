2 Married Wis. Teachers Accused of Unlawful Sexual Relations with Student
In Kansas, two former teachers have been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, PEOPLE confirms.
Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck tells PEOPLE that Allan, 51, and Deborah Sylvester, 55, both face felony charges of unlawful sexual relations.
"If convicted they could face anywhere from 31 to 136 months of incarceration depending on criminal history, if any," Schuck explains.
The prosecutor says that the alleged victim was a student at the time and "was an age of 16 or over but under 18."
The married teachers had worked for the Wamego School District before the allegations surfaced.
Allan was a science teacher at the high school. Deborah had been teaching math at the middle school in Wamego.
Citing court records, WIBW reports that Allan Sylvester allegedly engaged in "consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed."
Deborah Sylvester is similarly charged with engaging in "consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed."
The station also reports Allen Sylvester was charged with the same crime on May 29 in Pottawatomie County.
In Wabaunsee County, he was charged with unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation allegedly involving the same alleged victim, according to the station.
PEOPLE was unable to reach the couple for comment Friday.
It was unclear if either of them had entered pleas or had attorneys.