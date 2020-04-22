Wis. Teacher Set up Secret Instagram Account to Send Nude Photos to Boy, 14, She Sexually Assaulted

Image zoom Pepin County Court

A former middle school teacher in Wisconsin will spend five years in prison after she admitted to sexually abusing a teenage student.

Sarah Heskin was a 23-year-old English teacher at the Durand-Arkansaw Middle School in rural Wisconsin when she was arrested last year for her abuse of a 14-year-old boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to WEAU-TV, the boy was an eighth grader at the school. The abuse began in early 2018.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WQOW Channel 18, Haskin set up a secret Instagram account to use to keep in contact with the boy. From that account, she sent him several nude photos and videos.

Police do not believe that there are any additional victims at the school. Heskin was terminated by the school district after her arrest.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Last December, Heskin pleaded guilty to second-degree child sexual assault, a felony. She had also been charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, but that charge was dropped in exchange for her plea.

Heskin will spend five years in prison. Upon her release, she will serve 10 years of extended supervision. Her teaching certificate has been revoked, and she will have to register as a sex offender upon her release.

An attorney for Heskin did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.