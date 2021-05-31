Wisconsin Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault Over Illicit Relationship with 17-Year-Old Student

Abby Dibbs, 35, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

A Wisconsin high school teacher is facing felony charges after authorities say that she had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Abby Dibbs, 35, worked as a teacher at Portage High School. She has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to a press release from the Portage Police Department, the school district contacted authorities last Wednesday after they learned from another student about the alleged relationship.

A police report obtained by WAOW-TV alleges that Dibbs began to have sex with the 17-year-old student this spring. Dibbs allegedly admitted the student arrived at her home on May 21 and May 22, and they had sexual intercourse with him multiple times on both days.

"Dibbs admitted that this past weekend, she and VICTIM1 had discussed how they felt about each other and how there were lines that they could not cross," Portage PD Sgt. Max Jenatscheck wrote in the police report. "Dibbs admitted that these lines were then crossed."

When police interviewed the teen, he allegedly claimed to be in love with Dibbs. The criminal complaint alleges the teen was upset that someone "snitched" on his relationship with Dibbs.

In a statement, district administrator Joshua Sween wrote that Dibbs was no longer employed by the district.

"We feel confident that the high school and all district buildings are safe and secure for all students and staff," Sween said in the statement. "We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter."