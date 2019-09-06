Wisconsin Teacher Accused of Raping Woman, Whom He Allegedly Enslaved Along with Her Son: Report

Image zoom Christian Mothershead Milwaukee Police

A Wisconsin high school teacher has reportedly been accused of raping a woman, as well as allegedly enslaving both her and her son.

The horrifying series of events unfolded in 2017 when Christian Mothershead, 46, met the woman on a dating website in 2017, according to the criminal complaint obtained by local newstation WISN 12.

After getting to know each other online, Mothershead flew out to the woman’s home country — the Philippines — to meet her in person, the complaint states. While there, Mothershead allegedly told the woman he would marry her and that she should come back with him to the United States.

The woman and her son arrived in November 2018, according to the complaint.

Mothershead then allegedly took them to his home and demanded that they clean it, the complaint states.

According to WISN 12, the court documents describe the house as being “very dirty” with “garbage piled up” and “blackened food on the table.”

The woman explained to police that Mothershead allegedly threatened not to feed her and her son or give them clean water if they didn’t clean his home, WISN 12 reported. Mothershead would also allegedly threaten to send the woman and her child back to the Philippines.

In addition, the victim told police her son was allegedly “forced” to urinate in plastic bottles and instructed to throw them on the floor for his mother to clean up.

Along with the alleged humiliation and mistreatment, the woman alleged that Mothershead sexually assaulted her.

In January, the woman called police, explaining she felt like a “slave.”

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The identity of the woman has not been made public.

On Aug. 30, Mothershead was charged with two counts of human trafficking and one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

If convicted, Mothershead faces a maximum of 90 years in prison and $300,000 in fines, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Missing Girl, 11, Found at Hotel With Alleged Abductor, 24, Who Met Her Online Playing Minecraft

He is currently not in police custody and made his initial court appearance on Sep. 3.

In response to the allegations and charges, Mothershead said, “I did none of these things,” according to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee. “They’re all lies.”

RELATED: How a Text From a 14-Year-Old Girl Busted an Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring

Mothershead, a Mandarin Chinese teacher at Alexander Hamilton High School, has been placed on unpaid leave while police investigate the incident, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Mothershead’s attorney also spoke out in a news conference — obtained by WISN 12 — saying, “Christian Mothershead is innocent. He vehemently denies the charges. We read the complaint, and there’s not a shred of truth.”

Mothershead is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.