The six high school-aged victims contend Kelly Casper touched various parts of their bodies during the post-lunch incidents

Wisc. Superintendent Charged in Connection With Allegedly Confining Students, Strip Searching Them for Vapes

Angry parents are calling for the ouster of a Wisconsin educator, accused of confining six students to a school restroom and strip searching them for vaping products.

According to a copy of the criminal complaint against Kelly Casper, obtained by PEOPLE, the charges against the superintendent of the Suring School District stem from an incident that unfolded back on Jan. 18.

Detectives started investigating Casper's alleged actions on Feb. 2 after a parent of one of the students called police.

The criminal complaint alleges the 51 year old allegedly had six female students summoned to the nurse's office at Suring High School after their lunch period.

The six students were allegedly directed into an adjoining bathroom, where they told police they were instructed to remove the majority of their clothing as well as their footwear.

According to the complaint, the girls were allowed to keep their underwear and bras on during the searches.

Casper was allegedly looking for vaping devices, it is alleged in the complaint. She allegedly asked several of the girls to pull their bras back, "to see if anything would fall out," reads the complaint.

Vape products were found on only a couple of the girls.

Some of the girls allege Casper touched various parts of their bodies. One girl alleges the educator touched her buttocks.

A mother of one of the victims, Raelene Helminger, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette she's glad Casper was charged with six counts of false imprisonment.

The complaint alleges the six girls were not allowed to leave the nurse's bathroom once the searches started.

"Our whole goal was to get her out of that school and away from our children," Helminger told the paper. "We're hoping to see her put on administrative leave at the minimum or fired because she doesn't belong there."

Suring's school board has called a special meeting for Wednesday night. An agenda was unavailable at press time.