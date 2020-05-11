Detectives have not provided an update since March on the deaths of William Beyer and his little sister, Danielle Beyer

Wis. Boy, 5, and Sister, 3, Found Dead in Feb. from 'Intentional' Injuries — But No Arrests Yet

The slayings nearly three months ago of two children inside a Kaukauna, Wisconsin, home remain under active investigation, with family members expressing frustration that nobody has been arrested.

On February 17, police discovered the lifeless bodies of 5-year-old William Beyer and his little sister, Danielle Beyer, 3, on the second floor of a duplex.

PEOPLE confirms medical examiners determined the brother and sister died from "intentionally inflicted injuries."

Officers responded to a 911 call that morning, and the caller "indicated their children needed help," Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff said during a Feb. 18 press conference.

"Any time a death occurs due to intentional injuries, it is shocking to the community, but when the victims are children, it's unbearable," Graff told reporters.

The investigation into the slayings continues, but police have yet to identify any persons of interest. No arrests have been made.

Police have not described the exact nature of the siblings' fatal injuries.

Detectives have not provided an update on the case since March.

"This is definitely not a cold case," Graff assured the Appleton Post-Crescent last week.

An obituary for the siblings described them as "inseparable."

"Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will," reads their obituary.

The children's bodies have not been released to the family, according to the paper.

Dayzia Beyer, a cousin who occasionally babysat the children, said the family's been frustrated by the lack of information police have been providing.

"We haven't gotten any new information, other that they are gone," she said. "It's like the coronavirus happened and they were forgotten. We can't even put them to rest."