Suspect Matthew Beyer was estranged from the mother of the 5- and 3-year-old siblings at the center of a custody dispute

Months After Wis. Boy and Sister Were Found Dead From 'Intentional' Injuries, Dad Is Arrested

The father of two siblings ages 5 and 3 is under arrest and accused of "intentional homicide" more than three months after the pair's lifeless bodies were found inside a Kaukauna, Wisconsin, home.

Police on Friday offered no details in announcing the arrest of Matthew Beyer, of Manitowoc, who was the biological father of William, 5 and Danielle Beyer, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The children's bodies were located on the second floor of a duplex shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 17, dead from what the medical examiner's office previously confirmed to PEOPLE were "intentionally inflicted injuries."

Matthew Beyer was booked into the Outagamie County Jail in connection with their deaths, with the Kaukauna Police Department forwarding charges of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, the police agency said in a brief statement posted to its Facebook page.

"We want to thank the community for their cooperation and patience during the investigation of this incident," said the statement.

Image zoom Matthew Beyer

Officers had responded to a 911 call that morning after a caller "indicated their children needed help," Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff said during a Feb. 18 press conference. He did not identify who placed the call.

"Any time a death occurs due to intentional injuries, it is shocking to the community, but when the victims are children, it's unbearable," Graff told reporters at the time.

Authorities have not made public the exact nature of the siblings' fatal injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The district attorney's office said Beyer is expected to appear in court next week, reports the The Post-Crescent in Appleton, Wisconsin. He has not yet entered a plea and an attorney who might speak on his behalf was not identified.

Their shared obituary had described the two children as "inseparable."

"Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will," it said.

Beyer and the children's biological mother, Melissa Schuth, who lived at the Kaukauna duplex, were estranged and living apart at the time, with Schuth seeking sole custody and primary placement of the children, according to family court documents cited by the Post-Crescent..