Physician Assistant Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide After Husband Stabbed Wife, Then Stepped in Front of Truck

A physician assistant couple is dead after police say a husband fatally stabbed his wife, then stepped in front of a semi-truck, killing himself.

Multiple outlets have identified the couple as Jason and Jessica Wray, both 45 years old, of Madison, Wis.

During a press conference earlier this week, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to a report of a dead body at the couple's home Sunday.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a woman who had been "violently physically attacked." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers tried to locate her husband, Barnes said "numerous calls started to come into 911," indicating that a man was struck by a vehicle, but not seriously injured.

After being struck, he said the man got back into his car and drove to Interstate 90.

He then, "once again, got out of his vehicle on foot, and this time, stepped in front of a semi-truck," Barnes said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, WKOW-TV reports Jessica died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds, while Jason died from his injuries sustained after being hit by the semi-truck.

University of Wisconsin Health confirms Jessica and Jason both worked as physician assistants at their medical facility.

"We are devastated by the news of this unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with the family and friends suffering this terrible loss," UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"The well-being of our staff and providers is a top priority, and we will continue to provide emotional support to them as they grieve. We urge the community to respect the privacy of all who are grieving and to show support through the fund established for the family if you are able."

According to Madison.com, the couple had three children.

It was unclear if the children were home at the time of the attack.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign to help defray funeral costs and support the Wray children is currently active.

