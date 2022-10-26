Father of Sisters Killed by Stepfather in Wisc. Murder-Suicide Shares Heartbreak: 'Fun, Loving Girls'

Six people, including 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead in an apartment in Hartland, Wisc.

By Steve Helling
Published on October 26, 2022 04:42 PM
Sofina and Natalie Kleemeier
Photo: Go Fund Me

The father of two of the Wisconsin girls killed in a murder-suicide is speaking out — and mourning the loss of his two daughters after they were killed by their stepfather.

"They were fun, loving girls," Kyle Kleemeier told WISN-TV. "They were the sweetest little girls ever."

Kleemeier's two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside a Hartland apartment alongside their mom, Jessica McKisick, her new husband, Connor McKisick, and the girls' 3-year-old twin half-brothers.

All six people were dead of gunshot wounds. Police believe Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The deceased were discovered by firefighters after a blaze swept through their apartment building. Detectives found "evidence of an ignitable liquid" inside the family's apartment "where it normally would not be located," Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said at a press conference Monday night, WISN reports.

The apartment building contained four units. Ten other residents were able to escape from the other 3 apartments.

According to Kyle Kleemeier, he had trouble believing that his girls were really gone.

"I just broke down. I was angry, in disbelief like it didn't happen, like they had the wrong address," he told WISN-TV. "I didn't really believe it until I went to the coroner's office, you know, and had to identify my girls."

A family member has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the girls' funeral expenses.

Kleemeier is now plagued by questions about why his daughters' stepfather did what he did.

"I know they had their issues and problems like anyone else," he tells the news station, "but this would be the last thing I would expect or thought would have happened. You know, millions of questions. Why? You could have just dropped them off by me. I don't know."

