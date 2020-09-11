Wis. Mom Who 'Loved Her Boys' Is Fatally Shot While Celebrating 27th Birthday

To celebrate turning 27, Erianica Primer went out to a bar in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Inside, the mother of two boys ages 2 and 4 got into an argument with a few other women, says her mother, Evelyn Woods, reports Milwaukee TV station WDJT.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she went outside, Primer was shot dead.

"I am just numb," Woods said. "It's just like a dream... She was very smart, intelligent, loved her boys. She was very energetic and loved by so many."

Police who responded to the fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a GoFundMe appeal for donations to help the family, the victim's younger sister, Aiyanna Primer, wrote: "She leaves behind not just my father and her loving mother but two beautiful boys who needed her more than anything in the world."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man at the scene but have not released his name or any other information about the shooting.