Police are still searching for Krista Halderson, 53, whose son, Chandler Halderson, 23, is suspected of killing his father, 50-year-old Bart Halderson

Wisc. Man Reported His Parents Missing, Now He's Accused of Homicide After Dad Is Found Dismembered

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man will face multiple charges in connection with the death of his father, whose dismembered body was found last Thursday in a rural area, as well as the disappearance of his still-missing mother, say authorities.

Last Wednesday, Chandler Halderson, of Windsor, called the Dane County Sheriff's Office to report that his father, Bart Halderson, 50, and mother, Krista Halderson, 53, had vanished from their home on Oak Springs Circle on July 1, according to a probable cause statement filed with the court.

The next day, police found a human torso in Cottage Grove, where Chandler had allegedly been seen driving his vehicle in reverse "with the rear hatch open in a field near a wooded area," the probable cause statement says.

Chandler Halderson Chandler Halderson | Credit: Dane County Jail

On Monday, authorities said they believe Chandler shot and dismembered his father before dumping his remains in a wooded area of Cottage Grove. Police allege he then lied to police, saying his parents had vanished after going away for the Fourth of July weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Last Thursday, Chandler was arrested on a tentative felony charge of providing false information in a missing person investigation, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

He is being held at the Dane County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday, he was charged with three new tentative felony counts – mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and intentional first-degree homicide, online jail records show.

At Halderson's bond hearing on Monday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said formal charges are expected to be filed on Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal and NBC 15 report.

"We expect the criminal complaint to be filed before the end of the week," Dane County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer confirms to PEOPLE in an email.

Where is Krista Halderson?

Police have not yet discussed motive in the case, which they are still investigating.

According to the probable cause statement, Chandler told police on Wednesday that his parents were picked up "by an unknown acquaintance" in the early morning hours of July 1, 2021, and were headed to the family's cabin in White Lake.

Chandler said his mother sent him a text message on July 4, saying they had arrived in White Lake and "were planning on attending a parade that day."

But the investigation revealed that there was no parade in White Lake that day – and that Krista and Bart never made it to the cabin.

Investigators then found the human torso — which the medical examiner confirmed on Monday belonged to Chandler's father — near the area where witnesses saw Chandler backing up in his vehicle, the probable cause statement says.

"Chandler Halderson did know that his parents didn't travel to the cabin and intentionally made false statements to law enforcement regarding his parents' whereabouts," the probable cause statement says.

"Krista Halderson," the sheriff's office said in a release Monday, "remains a missing person."