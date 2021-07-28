"I deserve everything I get," Christopher Stokes said before receiving his sentence on Tuesday

Wis. Man Who Killed 5 Family Members, Then Called 911 to Admit Murders, Gets 205 Years in Prison

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to prison more than a year after he called 911 to report that he had just murdered five family members.

Christopher P. Stokes, 44, was sentenced to 205 years in prison for the April 2020 murders of Marcus Stokes, 19, Demetrius Thomas, 14, Tera Agee, 16, Lakeitha Stokes, 17, and Teresa Thomas, 41, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Don't know what in the world came over me. Woke up and just had blood on my mind. Something just wasn't going right. It was, I don't know," Stokes said, WITI reports. "The reality is, I can't take it back. I did the ultimate sin… I deserve to be locked up. I deserve everything I get. I'm not asking for no leniency or anything like that. I deserve it. No one in the world should have done what I did."

Stokes received 40 years behind bars for each of the five counts of first-degree reckless homicide he pleaded guilty to in June, plus another five years for illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to the Associated Press.

According to a criminal complaint, on the morning of April 27, 2020, Stokes called 911 and told dispatchers, "I just massacred my whole family," WISN reported at the time.

Stokes was found by responding officers sitting outside the Milwaukee home, and once again admitted to killing his family. Inside, officers found 12 spent shotgun shells and the victims' bodies in the living room and bedroom.

According to prosecutors, Stokes's 3-year-old grandson witnessed the shootings and asked his grandfather not to hurt him. He was spared.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Christopher Stokes Credit: Milwaukee County Jail/AP/Shutterstock

Before entering his plea, Stokes was examined by two doctors to determine whether he qualified for a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease of defect. However, both doctors declined to support that potential plea.

Speaking with the Journal Sentinel, Stokes's attorney said his client's actions were "not something a sane person, a normal person, would do."

"Nothing else makes sense," Nathan Opland-Dobs said, the papers reports. "Nothing else would explain why this would have happened."