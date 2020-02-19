Wisconsin Man Allegedly Shot 3 Kids Who Threw Snowballs at His Car

Image zoom William Carson Oak Creek Police Dept.

A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car in January, say authorities.

On Jan. 4, a group of seven children was playing outside in Milwaukee and throwing snowballs at passing cars, a criminal complaint states, multiple outlets including local station WTMJ4-TV report.

When William Carson’s car got hit, he turned his car around, got out and allegedly began shooting at the children, the complaint says, CBS58 reports.

Three of the seven children were hit by bullets, the complaint says.

One child was shot in the arm. A 13-year-old was shot in the thigh. A bullet grazed the jacket of a third child who was not injured.

Carson allegedly jumped back into his car and fled the scene.

On Jan. 12, Oak Creek police arrested Carson, who allegedly tried to flee the officers, the complaint says.

When officers were able to catch him, they determined he was allegedly driving under the influence and found a loaded gun in his car, Fox6 Milwaukee reports.

After it was tested, it was determined that it was “highly probable” that it was the same gun used to shoot at the children, WTMJ4 reports. Its bullet casings matched those left behind at the scene, the complaint states.

The U.S. Department of Justice investigated and determined that Carson bought the gun on Dec. 23, 11 days before the alleged shooting, CBS 58 reports.

Carson told police he was the only one who ever had access to the gun, WTMJ4 reports.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Oak Creek Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.