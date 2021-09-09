The sheriff's office claims a confidential informant helped them track down 30-year-old Christopher Anderson

Wisc. Man Accused of Murdering His Ex Is Found and Arrested in Illinois After Monthslong Search

Authorities in Illinois have detained Christopher Anderson, a Wisconsin man who has been on the run for months after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Anderson, 30, has long been a suspect in the death of Hannah Miller, and was wanted on a first-degree homicide warrant.

The 26-year-old Rhinelander woman was found fatally shot on June 30.

Miller's body had been left along the side of a road, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was located Tuesday afternoon in Carol Stream, Ill., a police statement confirms.

The sheriff's office claims a confidential informant helped them track down Anderson.

Anderson will soon be extradited to Oneida County.

Sheriff Grady Hartman thanked the community in a statement, and for those who donated to a reward fund.

Miller's death was likely a domestic abuse homicide, authorities have said. Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had recently broken up.

On June 2, Miller called police to report that Anderson had taken her vehicle and would not give it back. At that time, she also said she was afraid Anderson would kill her.

In June, police arrested Seth Wakefield, 24, of Rhinelander in connection to Miller's death. Wakefield is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Wakefield has not yet entered a plea and his public defender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anderson has also not plead to the charge against him, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.