A selfie allegedly taken by 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley on Jan. 20 appeared to show him in the basement of the home where the victims were killed

Wis. Man Is Accused of Killing 6 People After Authorities Discover Selfie at Crime Scene

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after prosecutors allege he fatally shot six people at a Milwaukee duplex in January.

According to court records, bail was set at $1 million for 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder - armed robbery in connection with the slayings of Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23.

Birkley's arrest comes more than four months after police and family members reportedly found the bodies of the victims during a Jan. 23 welfare check.

Citing a criminal complaint, when officers responded to the home, a female witness said, "There's two bodies down there," according to WISN-TV.

That day, three bodies were reportedly discovered in the basement, partially covered with blankets, while another three were found upstairs. However, police believe the killings happened days prior.

The home also appeared to have been ransacked and investigators found multiple shell casings from two different guns.

An unidentified witness told police the suspect confessed to killing six people with his cousin during an alleged robbery gone bad, according to the complaint, WISN reports. The witness also alleged Birkley was seen with a gun, cash and drugs believed to belong to one of the victims.

Birkley was taken into custody at a home, less than half a mile from the crime scene, although his unnamed cousin or any other individual has yet to be charged in connection to the crime, WISN reports.

Police alleged they linked Birkley to the killings via cell phone records.

A selfie reportedly taken by the suspect on Jan. 20 appeared to show Birkley in the basement of the home where the victims were killed, police said, per the station. Investigators believe he was also wearing one of the victim's glasses in the photo.