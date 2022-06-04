According to the State Attorney General, Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found a 56-year-old suspect in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Former Wisconsin Judge John Roemer Shot to Death in His Home: 'Appears to Be a Targeted Act'

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

A former Wisconsin judge was bound and shot to death in his New Lisbon home on Friday morning in what officials say was a targeted attack.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the home of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer on reports of an armed person and two shots fired in a residence, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A SWAT team was sent to the home, where authorities discovered Roemer, 68, bound to a chair with zip ties and fatally shot.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report that the victim was Roemer, as well as information about an alleged "hit list" with other high-profile targets, including Governor of Wisconsin Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This, as I mentioned before, does appear to be a targeted act and the individual who is a suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system," Kaul said at a news conference.

"Those who may have been other targets have been notified of that, but we are not aware of any active threat to individuals," Kaul added. "If we become aware of any specific ongoing threat, we will certainly notify people when we are aware of that."

According to the Attorney General, Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the suspect, identified only as a 56-year-old male, in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene," the initial statement said. "This incident appears to be a targeted act."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice noted there is no active threat to the public, and that the incident appears to stem from a former court case.