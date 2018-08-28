17 Months After Wisc. Mom Vanishes, Husband Charged After Dogs Detect Human Remains in His Truck

A Wisconsin man has been accused of killing his missing wife, who hasn’t been seen since disappearing in March 2017, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a media release by police in Plover, Jason Sypher, 44, was booked into the Portage County Jail on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. On Monday, his bond was set at $750,000, a jail official tells PEOPLE.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local station WJFW, Sypher claimed he last saw his wife Krista, then 44, on March 13, 2017, saying he went to run errands and that the mom-of-three wasn’t home when he got back that evening.

Krista’s body has not been found, but according to the complaint, which was also obtained by The Point/Plover Metro Wire, a K9 unit detected human remains in the couple’s bedroom, in a bathroom drain, in Sypher’s truck and on laundered clothing in the washing machine.

The complaint also alleges that during interviews with police, Sypher himself and the couple’s children described a marriage marked by violence and infidelity.

Police interviewed a woman with whom Sypher was allegedly having an affair, the complaint states. The woman allegedly told police Sypher had sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her and then bury her body so that “nobody will ever find you,” the complaint states.

Jason Sypher Plover Police Department

The complaint adds that the night before Krista went missing, her friend told police she received texts from her saying she was angry with him and that she “could kill him.”

According to the complaint, which was also obtained by the Stevens Point Journal, Jason acknowledged to police that things hadn’t been “normal” between the couple before she went missing.

The complaint alleges that Jason bought 39-gallon trash bags on the day Krista disappeared, and states that GPS records from the Syphers’ Chevy Cruze indicated the car had stopped at or near area public dumpsters in the subsequent days.

While reviewing surveillance video of a waste transfer facility processing Plover’s garbage, police saw a “long black plastic bag consistent with the size of a human body” falling from a garbage truck, the complaint states.

Sypher was arrested last Friday near the Wisconsin-Illinois border following a traffic stop, according to the police release.

NBC’s Dateline reports that Krista’s three kids, one of whom is from a prior relationship, are being cared for by her parents.

Sypher hasn’t entered a plea and PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney, Gary Kryshak. But the attorney told WJFW that “this case is probably the weakest case I’ve seen in years.”

A preliminary hearing is set for September 10, according to online court records.