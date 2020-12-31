Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 'Intentionally' Spoiling 500 Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

The vaccine can last for up to 12 hours without refrigeration, but "most of it had to be discarded," the hospital said

A Wisconsin hospital worker is accused of intentionally spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Aurora Medical Center in Grafton announced that 57 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

"We immediately launched an internal review and were led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error. The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration," the statement read.

The vaccine can last for up to 12 hours without refrigeration, WISN reports. However, "most of it had to be discarded," according to the statement.

The hospital contacted authorities for further investigation.

"This matter is being actively investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Food and Drug Administration and the Grafton Police Department," Grafton police said in a news release.

No motive has been released at this time. The employee has been fired from the hospital.