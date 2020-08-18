Anisa Scott was featured praying for an end to gun violence in a 2016 video

Wis. Girl, 11, Shot and Killed 4 Years After Starring in Anti-Gun Violence Video: 'I Don't Want to Die'

An 11-year-old girl who was previously featured in a video praying for an end to gun violence has died after she was shot in Madison, Wisconsin.

Anisa Scott was riding in a car on Tuesday morning when she was struck in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, according to the Madison Police Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police said in an incident report. Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle carrying Anisa was the intended target.

Anisa, who had been shot in the head and placed medically induced coma, was taken off life support on Thursday, WMTV reported, becoming the 10th person in Madison to die from a homicide this year.

In the wake of her death, an anti-gun violence video that Anisa starred in four years ago has received over 30,000 views, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

"I just want to go outside and play, like a 7-year-old is supposed to do. I don’t want to die," she says in the video, which was filmed by Rafael Ragland, the father of Anisa's 5-year-old half-sister Anija. "They won't stop killing. They won't stop it. God, can you make it better?"

Ragland, a local filmmaker, told the outlet that he caught the moment after Anisa came back from a trip to Chicago and learned about gun violence in the city. He said Anisa "believed God could fix it" and decided to pray in her bedroom, which he then captured on camera.

“I’m so confused honestly because the same thing she was praying about, praying that it doesn’t happen to her, then it turns around and happens to her,” Ragland said. “It just devastates me.”

Two male suspects — identified as Andre P. Brown, 16, and Perion R. Carreon, 19 — have since been arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to Madison Police Department.

Perion R. Carreon

Brown was arrested on Friday and Carreon was taken into police custody on Wednesday for an unrelated crime, according to authorities. Carreon was driving a stolen car and had a loaded handgun in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

Although he is under 18, adult court has original jurisdiction over Brown due to the severity of the crime, police said.

Both teenagers are being held at the Dane County Jail.

It's unclear if Brown has obtained legal representation to speak on his behalf. Online jail records do not list an attorney for Carreon.

An investigation is ongoing and the Madison Police Department said in a statement that its Violent Crimes Unit "cannot rule out the possibility of additional arrests."