Wis. 3-Year-Old Girl Is Killed and Pregnant Mom Is Stabbed, Allegedly by Her Enraged Ex

Wisconsin authorities say they have arrested the man allegedly responsible for a vicious stabbing attack that severely injured his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter.

Police in Appleton responded to a home the night of Feb. 27, arriving to find Tiana Corbin, 27, and Zyana Corbin, 3, “with life-threatening injuries … consistent with the use of an edged weapon,” a press release states.

Both were transported to the nearest hospital where, after a successful surgery, Tiana stabilized.

She had been stabbed in her chest, abdomen, face and neck.

According to police, her unborn baby was unharmed in the attack, and Tiana is expected to make a full recovery.

Zyana, the statement reads, “succumbed to her injuries” at the emergency room.

An autopsy of the little girl’s remains is scheduled for tomorrow.

That same night, investigators arrested Demetrius L. Williams, 25, who is Tiana’s ex-boyfriend.

Williams appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court on March 2. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as well as two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

He is being held on $2 million bond, and his public defender could not be reached for comment Thursday.

On Monday, the Associated Press attended his first court appearance, where prosecutors alleged that on the night of Feb. 27, Williams flew into a violent rage when Tiana Corbin told him their relationship was over.

“He was beginning to feel that his girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child, was beginning to distance herself from him,” the AP quotes Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis as saying during the hearing. “He began to concoct a plan to kill her and to kill her 3-year-old daughter.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Tiana in her recovery, as well as help fund a funeral service for Zyana.

A description of the fundraiser says the mother and daughter “were viciously attacked by Tiana’s boyfriend,” and that, as a result, “Zyana was taken from us too soon. … Not expecting to lose young Zyana, we are asking for any help towards home-going services to assist the parents … to lay their child to rest.”