Wis. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot, Family Says It Was Accident Involving 15-Year-Old Brother

The family of an 11-year-old Wisconsin girl is in mourning after she was fatally shot in an incident her family described as an accident that involved her 15-year-old brother.

At about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night, Fitchburg Police officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl injured and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody and has since been booked into the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While authorities have not released the victim's name, her family identified her as Carolanah Schenk, a sixth-grader at Forest Edge Elementary School.

"Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father," Carolanah's family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on TikTok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family."

In a statement obtained by WMTV, Carolanah's parents revealed their son was involved in the incident.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank each of you for your calls and support over the last 48 hours. Our attention is now being focused on coordinating our daughter's funeral while at the same time praying that our son is represented and supported," the family statement read. "This has been an horrific few days for our family and our goal is to get our son the legal support he needs as this accident has taken an emotional toll on all of us. If you can respect our privacy over the next few days, we need time to grieve and digest all that has occurred. God bless and thank you all for understanding."