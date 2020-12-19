Wisconsin Dentist Accused of Damaging His Patients' Teeth in Health Care Fraud Scheme

Scott Charmoli was indicted by a federal grand jury this week and stands accused of using photos of damage he caused to collect health insurance

A Wisconsin dentist has been accused of purposefully damaging his patients' teeth in a scheme to fraudulently obtain insurance money for their crown procedures.

Scott Charmoli, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on multiple accounts of health care fraud and false statements relating to health care matters, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew D. Krueger announced this week in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Charmoli, who lives in Grafton, Wisconsin, allegedly began his scheme in January 2016 by falsely advising patients that they needed crowns.

He would then allegedly damage the patients' teeth during the crown procedure and use photos and X-rays of that damage to obtain insurance coverage for the crowns, the indictment alleges.

"The indictment asserts that by submitting X-rays and photographs of teeth he had purposefully altered, Charmoli made materially false and fraudulent statements to insurance companies in connection with the delivery of, and payment for, health care benefits," Krueger's press release states.

Charmoli allegedly performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 1, 2018, and August 7, 2019 alone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers," Krueger said in a statement.

Charmoli could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and $100 special assessment if he is convicted, the DOJ said.