Wisc. Dad Broke into Ex's Home and Fatally Stabbed Their Children, 3 and 5, in Their Beds

It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach a verdict

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 14, 2022 01:39 PM
William and Danielle Beyer
Photo: Facebook

On Tuesday, a Wisconsin man was found guilty of killing his two young children in 2020. It took a jury approximately 40 minutes to reach the verdict.

Then, within an hour, a judge sentenced Matthew Beyer of Appleton to back-to-back life sentences without parole. "I'm convinced you are a ruthless killer without any remorse," Judge Mark McGinnis said during Beyer's sentencing.

McGinnis also said it was the first time he hadn't granted someone a chance at future parole. "There's typically a benefit to provide someone going to prison for a life sentence, an opportunity … where if they behave, there's a chance they're going to be released and back into the community," he said, according to WBay.com. "I've done that in every one of my cases. For you, Mr. Beyer, it's not going to happen."

Matthew Beyer
Matthew Beyer.

Beyer was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He stabbed William, 5, and Danielle, 3, to death in their beds on the morning of Feb. 17, 2020, after breaking into their mother's home in Kaukauna, Wisc. He and his ex-wife, Melissa Schuth, were reportedly embroiled in a nasty custody dispute. Schuth was remarried and seeking full custody, per reports.

During the trial, Schuth described first discovering her kids' bodies with stab wounds on the second floor of her home. Not realizing her son was covered in blood, Schuth initially thought William had spilled a red beverage on himself, according to WBay.com.

Prosecutors at Beyer's trial speculated he may have killed William and Danielle to avoid paying child support. He also changed his story many times after the kids' slayings, and discussed how he would hypothetically kill children with a friend, according to the Post Crescent. He also didn't go to the children's funerals or other memorials, the outlet reports.

The children's shared obituary said they were "inseparable," noting that "Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

