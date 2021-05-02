The suspect was fatally shot by police after opening fire at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin

2 Killed, 1 Wounded After Shooting at Wisconsin Casino: 'It Was Chaos All Over'

Two people were killed and another was wounded at a shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

In a news conference on Sunday, Brown County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Pawlak said the gunman opened fire at the Duck Creek restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center attached to the casino around 7:30 p.m. local time, multiple outlets reported.

After the two victims were killed and a third was wounded, police intervened and fatally shot the suspect. The shooting appears to have been a targeted attack, Pawlak said.

"He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or co-workers, it appears," Pawlak said at the news conference, according to the Associated Press.

The identities of the gunman and victims have not been publicly released. The wounded person was taken to a Milwaukee hospital to be treated, according to reports.

Several witnesses described the chaotic shooting scenes to local news outlets.

"It was chaos all over. People scattering in all directions. It was just crazy. Just crazy," witness Dylan Luehring of Mayville, Wisconsin, told WLUK.

Max Westphal was playing a hand at a gambling table when the unexplained evacuation call sounded. "All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure," he told WBAY-TV.

Westphal added, "We took off running towards the highway . . . There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane."

According to a tweet from Oneida Nation, the Main Casino and IMAC, another facility in the building, will remain closed until further notice.

Gov. Tony Evers reacted to the shooting on Twitter and offered his and wife Kathy's love and support to the local community while saying they were "devastated" by the news.