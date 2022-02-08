Christian Camp Counselor in Wisconsin Charged with Inappropriate Sexual Contact Involving Sleeping 10-Year-Old

A Wisconsin man has been accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping 10-year-old girl at a Christian summer camp in 2009.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Remington Jon Nystrom was a counselor at Mt. Morris summer camp in Waushara County in 2009. Authorities say that he sexually assaulted the girl while working at the camp. He "is alleged to have touched the 10-year-old victim's genitals, waking the victim from sleep," authorities allege.

PEOPLE confirms that Nystrom, now 33, has been charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault contact with a child under age 13.

The victim, now in her early 20s, had not reported the assault to the church or to legal authorities at the time, but recently reported it to the Attorney General's website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

"This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors," Attorney General Josh Kaul said in the announcement. "We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice."

Nystrom posted $5,000 bond on Friday. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless the minor's parent or guardian is present.

This isn't the first time that Nystrom has faced allegations. He has been a registered sex offender in the state of Wisconsin since 2019, after he pleaded no contest to charges of sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child. That conviction stemmed from an incident in 2008. PEOPLE confirms that he spent nearly six months in jail for that offense.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Mt. Morris is affiliated with the American Moravian Church. The camp did not immediately return a request for comment.

Nystrom has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. PEOPLE reached out to a phone number believed to be Nystrom's, but the man who answered would not identify himself and hung up without comment.

Nystrom will appear in court on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.