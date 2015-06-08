Cops: Wisconsin Boy Fought Off Kidnapper, Search Underway for Suspect

Menasha, Wisconsin, police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old on Sunday.

The attempted abduction took place at Hart Park after the boy tripped and fell, according to Fox 6. A man grabbed his arm and tried to pull him to his car, but the boy fought him off, hitting, kicking and clawing at the man until he let him go.

The man is described as having light skin, with a number of tattoos on his arms and neck, police said.

There was a second man inside the vehicle the first man tried to drag the boy into. That man is described as white with blond, spiked hair and a nose ring, the Post-Crescent reports.

They were traveling in a silver SUV with Illinois license plates that included “X9.”

Police ask anyone who saw the encounter or has information about the men or the vehicle to call investigators at 920-967-3500. Anyone who sees the men or the vehicle should call 911 and not approach them.

